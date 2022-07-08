Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Could See A -854.39% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.14, to imply an increase of 9.62% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The SOND share’s 52-week high remains $10.88, putting it -854.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.92. The company has a valuation of $222.11M, with an average of 1.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SOND a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.42.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) trade information

After registering a 9.62% upside in the last session, Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2700 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 9.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.68%, and -37.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -88.57%. Short interest in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) saw shorts transact 1.34 million shares and set a 2.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.75, implying an increase of 69.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOND has been trading -250.88% off suggested target high and -207.02% from its likely low.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sonder Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) shares are -88.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 98.39% against 28.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 109.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $77.99 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $112.71 million.

SOND Dividends

Sonder Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)’s Major holders

Sonder Holdings Inc. insiders hold 27.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.46% of the shares at 72.53% float percentage. In total, 52.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.34 million shares (or 1.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Principal Financial Group, Inc. with 2.76 million shares, or about 1.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $13.09 million.

We also have First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 0.87 million shares. This is just over 0.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 100000.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 1.0 million.