Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) After -408.76% Decline From High?

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s traded shares stood at 0.96 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.68, to imply an increase of 17.88% or $0.71 in intraday trading. The ANNX share’s 52-week high remains $23.81, putting it -408.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.06. The company has a valuation of $148.40M, with an average of 0.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 605.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

After registering a 17.88% upside in the latest session, Annexon Inc. (ANNX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.92 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 17.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.00%, and 22.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.45%. Short interest in Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) saw shorts transact 2.69 million shares and set a 5.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.20, implying an increase of 78.92% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANNX has been trading -541.03% off suggested target high and -28.21% from its likely low.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Annexon Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Annexon Inc. (ANNX) shares are -63.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.59% against 1.10%.

ANNX Dividends

Annexon Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 15 and August 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Annexon Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

Annexon Inc. insiders hold 2.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 119.48% of the shares at 123.08% float percentage. In total, 119.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Eventide Asset Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.63 million shares (or 9.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with 3.24 million shares, or about 8.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $14.86 million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Annexon Inc. (ANNX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 3.63 million shares. This is just over 9.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.0 million, or 5.19% of the shares, all valued at about 9.17 million.