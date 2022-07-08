Sema4 Holdings Corp. At $1.67: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s traded shares stood at 1.6 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.67, to imply an increase of 13.61% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The SMFR share’s 52-week high remains $13.50, putting it -708.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.11. The company has a valuation of $620.12M, with an average of 3.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) trade information

After registering a 13.61% upside in the last session, Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6700 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 13.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.89%, and -18.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.56%. Short interest in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) saw shorts transact 10.48 million shares and set a 5.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.38, implying an increase of 61.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SMFR has been trading -199.4% off suggested target high and -109.58% from its likely low.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sema4 Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) shares are -62.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 73.33% against -3.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $67.54 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $80.97 million.

SMFR Dividends

Sema4 Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out between August 15 and August 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s Major holders

Sema4 Holdings Corp. insiders hold 52.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.54% of the shares at 77.43% float percentage. In total, 36.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 25.16 million shares (or 6.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with 13.85 million shares, or about 3.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $23.13 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds II-Blackrock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.47 million shares. This is just over 0.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.94 million, or 0.52% of the shares, all valued at about 3.25 million.