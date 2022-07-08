Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV)’s 27.02-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s traded shares stood at 5.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.83, to imply a decrease of -8.04% or -$0.51 in intraday trading. The REV share’s 52-week high remains $17.65, putting it -202.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.08. The company has a valuation of $334.00M, with an average of 24.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) trade information

After registering a -8.04% downside in the last session, Revlon Inc. (REV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.55 this Thursday, 07/07/22, dropping -8.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.02%, and 23.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.59%. Short interest in Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) saw shorts transact 1.77 million shares and set a 12.22 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.50, implying an increase of 31.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.50 and $8.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REV has been trading -45.8% off suggested target high and -45.8% from its likely low.

Revlon Inc. (REV) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -4.80% this quarter before jumping 8.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $507.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $547.15 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -64.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 66.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

REV Dividends

Revlon Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Revlon Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s Major holders

Revlon Inc. insiders hold 85.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.62% of the shares at 67.16% float percentage. In total, 9.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mittleman Investment Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.37 million shares (or 2.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alberta Investment Managament Corp with 1.01 million shares, or about 1.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $11.43 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Revlon Inc. (REV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.21 million shares. This is just over 0.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.2 million, or 0.37% of the shares, all valued at about 2.29 million.