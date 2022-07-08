Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Added 13.66 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s traded shares stood at 1.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.57, to imply a decrease of -7.17% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The QNRX share’s 52-week high remains $35.52, putting it -6131.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.32. The company has a valuation of $3.53M, with average of 2.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information

After registering a -7.17% downside in the last session, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8900 this Thursday, 07/07/22, dropping -7.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.66%, and 0.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.68%.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) shares are -69.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 90.41% against 11.10%.

QNRX Dividends

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s Major holders

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. insiders hold 17.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.95% of the shares at 13.27% float percentage. In total, 10.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 1.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 83386.0 shares, or about 0.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.15 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 8596.0 shares. This is just over 0.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9541.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1550.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 1720.0.