Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -81.72% YTD Loss?

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s traded shares stood at 1.7 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.85, to imply an increase of 1.79% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The PRCH share’s 52-week high remains $27.50, putting it -864.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.20. The company has a valuation of $267.90M, with an average of 2.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Porch Group Inc. (PRCH), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PRCH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) trade information

After registering a 1.79% upside in the last session, Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.92 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 1.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.34%, and -25.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.72%. Short interest in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) saw shorts transact 16.06 million shares and set a 8.55 days time to cover.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Porch Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) shares are -80.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.66% against 3.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -29.40% this quarter before falling -280.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 65.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $76.82 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $91.6 million.

PRCH Dividends

Porch Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Porch Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s Major holders

Porch Group Inc. insiders hold 18.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.22% of the shares at 104.87% float percentage. In total, 85.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.09 million shares (or 14.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $219.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp with 7.0 million shares, or about 7.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $109.13 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 6.41 million shares. This is just over 6.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $99.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.94 million, or 5.99% of the shares, all valued at about 62.69 million.