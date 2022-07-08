Now Is The Time To Build A Position In T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO)

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s traded shares stood at 13.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.16, to imply an increase of 1.13% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The TTOO share’s 52-week high remains $1.23, putting it -668.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $26.20M, with an average of 6.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TTOO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) trade information

After registering a 1.13% upside in the last session, T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1900 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 1.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.11%, and -15.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.85%. Short interest in T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) saw shorts transact 9.76 million shares and set a 4.87 days time to cover.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -12.50% this quarter before jumping 12.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $6.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.4 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.69 million and $5.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.60% before jumping 29.80% in the following quarter.

TTOO Dividends

T2 Biosystems Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. T2 Biosystems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s Major holders

T2 Biosystems Inc. insiders hold 4.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.13% of the shares at 9.60% float percentage. In total, 9.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.03 million shares (or 2.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.91 million shares, or about 1.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.47 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.49 million shares. This is just over 1.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.15 million, or 1.26% of the shares, all valued at about 0.35 million.