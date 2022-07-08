Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $83.47, to imply an increase of 0.05% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The MPC share’s 52-week high remains $114.35, putting it -37.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $50.19. The company has a valuation of $43.92B, with an average of 7.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) trade information

After registering a 0.05% upside in the latest session, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 85.05 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 0.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.24%, and -23.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.38%. Short interest in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) saw shorts transact 16.65 million shares and set a 2.45 days time to cover.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Marathon Petroleum Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) shares are 23.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 494.69% against 21.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 750.70% this quarter before jumping 482.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $42.96 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $43.67 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -1.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 111.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.31% annually.

MPC Dividends

Marathon Petroleum Corporation has its next earnings report out on August 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.32, with the share yield ticking at 2.78% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)’s Major holders

Marathon Petroleum Corporation insiders hold 0.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.68% of the shares at 79.91% float percentage. In total, 79.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 58.42 million shares (or 10.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.89 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 50.44 million shares, or about 9.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $4.22 billion.

We also have Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select holds roughly 16.36 million shares. This is just over 3.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.37 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.32 million, or 3.02% of the shares, all valued at about 1.37 billion.