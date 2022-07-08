Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s traded shares stood at 19.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.41, to imply a decrease of -53.92% or -$2.82 in intraday trading. The IMTE share’s 52-week high remains $38.48, putting it -1496.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.16. The company has a valuation of $34.90M, with an average of 4.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

After registering a -53.92% downside in the last session, Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.55 this Thursday, 07/07/22, dropping -53.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -33.06%, and -80.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.09%. Short interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) saw shorts transact 0.1 million shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) estimates and forecasts

IMTE Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Integrated Media Technology Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Integrated Media Technology Limited insiders hold 15.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.33% of the shares at 0.39% float percentage. In total, 0.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 77222.0 shares (or 0.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 3959.0 shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $17696.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2239.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12560.0