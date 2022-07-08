Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT)’s traded shares stood at 3.02 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.41, to imply an increase of 1.05% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The CRXT share’s 52-week high remains $31.24, putting it -7519.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $21.42M, with an average of 3.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) trade information

After registering a 1.05% upside in the last session, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4370 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 1.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.47%, and -13.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.04%. Short interest in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) saw shorts transact 0.62 million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) shares are -81.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 80.35% against 11.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 86.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $5.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.3 million.

CRXT Dividends

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT)’s Major holders

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders hold 10.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.24% of the shares at 62.97% float percentage. In total, 56.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bracebridge Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 8.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 1.93 million shares, or about 7.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.69 million.

Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 0.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.4 million