New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Have Gained 8.33% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s traded shares stood at 4.81 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.75, to imply an increase of 1.38% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The EDU share’s 52-week high remains $76.90, putting it -238.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.40. The company has a valuation of $3.89B, with an average of 5.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EDU a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.46.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

After registering a 1.38% upside in the last session, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.07 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 1.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.96%, and 61.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.33%. Short interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw shorts transact 11.84 million shares and set a 2.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.80, implying an increase of 11.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.70 and $41.30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EDU has been trading -81.54% off suggested target high and 48.57% from its likely low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) shares are 19.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.33% against 8.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -227.00% this quarter before falling -655.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -29.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.16 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $806.52 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 69.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -21.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.81% annually.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on July 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. insiders hold 1.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.89% of the shares at 66.15% float percentage. In total, 64.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.97 million shares (or 0.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $226.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Marshall Wace LLP with 8.74 million shares, or about 0.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $198.92 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 1.92 million shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.73 million, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 39.37 million.