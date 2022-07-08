MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2022, The Stock Is Down -50.66% Year-To-Date

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)’s traded shares stood at 0.92 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.64, to imply an increase of 21.74% or $0.65 in intraday trading. The MYMD share’s 52-week high remains $9.95, putting it -173.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.88. The company has a valuation of $105.55M, with an average of 57990.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 65.47K shares over the past 3 months.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) trade information

After registering a 21.74% upside in the latest session, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.90 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 21.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 49.50%, and 3.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.66%. Short interest in MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) saw shorts transact 0.39 million shares and set a 7.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1536.00, implying an increase of 99.76% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1536.00 and $1536.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MYMD has been trading -42097.8% off suggested target high and -42097.8% from its likely low.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) estimates and forecasts

MYMD Dividends

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 15 and August 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)’s Major holders

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 10.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.21% of the shares at 18.18% float percentage. In total, 16.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.46 million shares (or 3.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 0.94 million shares, or about 2.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.57 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.99 million shares. This is just over 2.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.94 million, or 2.47% of the shares, all valued at about 3.56 million.