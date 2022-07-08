It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) At $18.99.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s traded shares stood at 3.41 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.99, to imply a decrease of -0.91% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The INFY share’s 52-week high remains $26.39, putting it -38.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.52. The company has a valuation of $78.96B, with average of 10.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Infosys Limited (INFY), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 49 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give INFY a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 31 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.18.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) trade information

After registering a -0.91% downside in the latest session, Infosys Limited (INFY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.18 this Thursday, 07/07/22, dropping -0.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.96%, and -1.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.30%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.71, implying an increase of 19.91% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $16.55 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INFY has been trading -57.98% off suggested target high and 12.85% from its likely low.

Infosys Limited (INFY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Infosys Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Infosys Limited (INFY) shares are -23.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.57% against 6.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.90% this quarter before jumping 11.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $4.38 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.56 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 15.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.80% annually.

INFY Dividends

Infosys Limited has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Infosys Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 2.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.39%.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s Major holders

Infosys Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.78% of the shares at 16.78% float percentage. In total, 16.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 74.54 million shares (or 1.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.86 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is GQG Partners LLC with 65.51 million shares, or about 1.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.66 billion.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Europacific Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Infosys Limited (INFY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd holds roughly 21.22 million shares. This is just over 0.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $537.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.13 million, or 0.22% of the shares, all valued at about 231.05 million.