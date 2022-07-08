It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) At $22.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s traded shares stood at 1.71 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.00, to imply an increase of 6.85% or $1.41 in intraday trading. The AMLX share’s 52-week high remains $33.41, putting it -51.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.51. The company has a valuation of $1.27B, with an average of 0.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 796.01K shares over the past 3 months.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) trade information

After registering a 6.85% upside in the last session, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.17 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 6.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.01%, and 80.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.75%. Short interest in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) saw shorts transact 2.46 million shares and set a 3.94 days time to cover.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8,233.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $80k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $80k.

AMLX Dividends

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s Major holders

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 30.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.76% of the shares at 39.95% float percentage. In total, 27.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.77 million shares (or 1.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.57 million shares, or about 0.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $7.35 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Allspring Var Tr-Small Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 0.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 97081.0, or 0.17% of the shares, all valued at about 3.19 million.