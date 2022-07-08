Is Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPP) Expensive At $0.73? Check These Facts.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 9.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.73, to imply a decrease of -0.58% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The ALPP share’s 52-week high remains $5.74, putting it -686.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.57. The company has a valuation of $120.65M, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 718.95K shares over the past 3 months.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) trade information

After registering a -0.58% downside in the latest session, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7598 this Thursday, 07/07/22, dropping -0.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.28%, and 10.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.98%. Short interest in Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) saw shorts transact 17.89 million shares and set a 27.28 days time to cover.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) estimates and forecasts

ALPP Dividends

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP)’s Major holders

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. insiders hold 2.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.06% of the shares at 8.27% float percentage. In total, 8.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.67 million shares (or 4.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 1.42 million shares, or about 0.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.99 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.39 million shares. This is just over 3.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.0 million, or 1.36% of the shares, all valued at about 1.4 million.