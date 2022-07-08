Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) Surged -54.72% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)’s traded shares stood at 1.67 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.01, to imply an increase of 11.23% or $0.91 in intraday trading. The ISIG share’s 52-week high remains $35.50, putting it -294.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.93. The company has a valuation of $14.58M, with an average of 74680.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 130.20K shares over the past 3 months.

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) trade information

After registering a 11.23% upside in the latest session, Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.70 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 11.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.86%, and -17.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.90%. Short interest in Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) saw shorts transact 34810.0 shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.00, implying an increase of 57.1% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ISIG has been trading -133.07% off suggested target high and -133.07% from its likely low.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) estimates and forecasts

ISIG Dividends

Insignia Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 11 and August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Insignia Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)’s Major holders

Insignia Systems Inc. insiders hold 45.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.27% of the shares at 26.37% float percentage. In total, 14.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 31900.0 shares (or 1.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 25812.0 shares, or about 1.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.23 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 17904.0 shares. This is just over 1.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9045.0, or 0.51% of the shares, all valued at about 82309.0.