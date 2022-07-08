ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Thursday – The Stock Is Down -62.08% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s traded shares stood at 1.44 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.60, to imply an increase of 2.13% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The ING share’s 52-week high remains $15.56, putting it -62.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.74. The company has a valuation of $36.37B, with an average of 4.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) trade information

After registering a 2.13% upside in the latest session, ING Groep N.V. (ING) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.95 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 2.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.57%, and -16.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.68%. Short interest in ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) saw shorts transact 4.73 million shares and set a 0.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.21, implying an increase of 32.44% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.53 and $18.97 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ING has been trading -97.6% off suggested target high and -9.69% from its likely low.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ING Groep N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ING Groep N.V. (ING) shares are -32.66% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.93% against 0.00%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 92.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.30% annually.

ING Dividends

ING Groep N.V. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ING Groep N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.70, with the share yield ticking at 7.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s Major holders

ING Groep N.V. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.92% of the shares at 3.92% float percentage. In total, 3.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fisher Asset Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 51.71 million shares (or 1.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $539.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of America Corporation with 9.35 million shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $130.13 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ING Groep N.V. (ING) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 0.59 million shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.45 million, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 6.6 million.