How Much Is Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s traded shares stood at 10.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.78, to imply an increase of 1.83% or $0.48 in intraday trading. The CVNA share’s 52-week high remains $376.83, putting it -1307.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.80. The company has a valuation of $5.22B, with average of 12.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

After registering a 1.83% upside in the last session, Carvana Co. (CVNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.39 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 1.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.88%, and 7.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -88.45%.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Carvana Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares are -87.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -326.99% against -8.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -776.90% this quarter before falling -284.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $3.98 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.2 billion.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carvana Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Carvana Co. insiders hold 7.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.11% of the shares at 109.26% float percentage. In total, 101.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.44 million shares (or 14.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.12 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 9.48 million shares, or about 10.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.13 billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. holds roughly 4.21 million shares. This is just over 4.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $976.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.2 million, or 4.66% of the shares, all valued at about 632.21 million.