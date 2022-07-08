Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) Gain Of 7.9% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -17.51% – What Should You Do Now?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)’s traded shares stood at 1.43 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.45, to imply an increase of 1.34% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The HR share’s 52-week high remains $33.77, putting it -27.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.36. The company has a valuation of $5.84B, with an average of 4.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HR a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Antero Resources Corporation.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) trade information

After registering a 1.34% upside in the latest session, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.99 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 1.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.22%, and -5.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.51%. Short interest in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) saw shorts transact 25.16 million shares and set a 8.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.29, implying an increase of 18.09% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $36.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HR has been trading -36.11% off suggested target high and -5.86% from its likely low.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) shares are -18.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.51% against 4.50%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -10.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -13.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

HR Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 1.24, with the share yield ticking at 4.75% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)’s Major holders

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated insiders hold 0.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.36% of the shares at 109.42% float percentage. In total, 108.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 21.62 million shares (or 14.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $684.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 20.99 million shares, or about 13.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $576.73 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 6.94 million shares. This is just over 4.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $215.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.19 million, or 2.77% of the shares, all valued at about 132.7 million.