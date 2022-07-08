Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) Dropped -38.60% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.64, to imply a decrease of -4.69% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The BHAT share’s 52-week high remains $9.50, putting it -259.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $15.44M, with average of 5.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

After registering a -4.69% downside in the last session, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.41 this Thursday, 07/07/22, dropping -4.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.41%, and 78.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.97%.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) estimates and forecasts

BHAT Dividends

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. has its next earnings report out between January 27 and January 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. insiders hold 33.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.02% of the shares at 9.00% float percentage. In total, 6.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.45 million shares (or 0.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 93142.0 shares, or about 0.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $40293.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 13117.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4066.0