For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) Is Worth A Shot

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s traded shares stood at 3.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $57.94, to imply an increase of 10.95% or $5.72 in intraday trading. The W share’s 52-week high remains $317.45, putting it -447.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.31. The company has a valuation of $5.86B, with an average of 4.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Wayfair Inc. (W), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 6 analyst(s) give W a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 3 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.87.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) trade information

After registering a 10.95% upside in the last session, Wayfair Inc. (W) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 58.04 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 10.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.28%, and 1.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -69.50%. Short interest in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) saw shorts transact 22.68 million shares and set a 5.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $91.00, implying an increase of 36.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40.00 and $395.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, W has been trading -581.74% off suggested target high and 30.96% from its likely low.

Wayfair Inc. (W) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wayfair Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Wayfair Inc. (W) shares are -68.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -393.53% against -8.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -198.90% this quarter before falling -1,214.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 26 analysts is $3.23 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 26 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.2 billion.

W Dividends

Wayfair Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wayfair Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s Major holders

Wayfair Inc. insiders hold 5.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 114.01% of the shares at 121.15% float percentage. In total, 114.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.88 million shares (or 14.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $688.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 9.21 million shares, or about 11.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $533.37 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wayfair Inc. (W) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 3.51 million shares. This is just over 4.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $203.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.55 million, or 3.21% of the shares, all valued at about 147.93 million.