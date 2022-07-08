For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Is Worth A Shot

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s traded shares stood at 2.18 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.48, to imply an increase of 6.75% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The BRDS share’s 52-week high remains $11.25, putting it -2243.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $153.80M, with an average of 6.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

After registering a 6.75% upside in the last session, Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4900 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 6.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.37%, and -33.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -92.16%. Short interest in Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) saw shorts transact 10.78 million shares and set a 2.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.50, implying an increase of 91.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BRDS has been trading -1566.67% off suggested target high and -525.0% from its likely low.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bird Global Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) shares are -92.28% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 90.46% against 10.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 60.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $90.66 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $122.91 million.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bird Global Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders

Bird Global Inc. insiders hold 10.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.92% of the shares at 60.58% float percentage. In total, 53.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 33.65 million shares (or 13.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Craft Ventures GP I, LLC with 26.95 million shares, or about 11.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $13.04 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 11.48 million shares. This is just over 4.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.59 million, or 1.47% of the shares, all valued at about 1.74 million.