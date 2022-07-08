Following A -0.15% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN)?

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $277.50, to imply a decrease of -0.68% or -$1.9 in intraday trading. The ACN share’s 52-week high remains $417.37, putting it -50.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $268.17. The company has a valuation of $174.85B, with average of 2.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) trade information

After registering a -0.68% downside in the latest session, Accenture plc (ACN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 282.37 this Thursday, 07/07/22, dropping -0.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.15%, and -8.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.60%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $353.90, implying an increase of 21.59% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $302.00 and $460.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACN has been trading -65.77% off suggested target high and -8.83% from its likely low.

Accenture plc (ACN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Accenture plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Accenture plc (ACN) shares are -30.89% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.93% against 7.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $15.27 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Aug 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.9 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 16.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.67% annually.

ACN Dividends

Accenture plc has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Accenture plc has a forward dividend ratio of 3.88, with the share yield ticking at 1.39% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.46%.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s Major holders

Accenture plc insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.40% of the shares at 74.50% float percentage. In total, 74.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 56.2 million shares (or 8.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.3 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 47.22 million shares, or about 7.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $15.92 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Accenture plc (ACN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 18.66 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.74 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.38 million, or 2.02% of the shares, all valued at about 5.55 billion.