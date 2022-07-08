Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) Is Down -2.06% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s traded shares stood at 0.99 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $33.18, to imply a decrease of -2.87% or -$0.98 in intraday trading. The EQNR share’s 52-week high remains $38.92, putting it -17.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.34. The company has a valuation of $114.06B, with an average of 3.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

After registering a -2.87% downside in the latest session, Equinor ASA (EQNR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.41 this Thursday, 07/07/22, dropping -2.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.06%, and -7.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.52%. Short interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw shorts transact 8.85 million shares and set a 2.7 days time to cover.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Equinor ASA share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Equinor ASA (EQNR) shares are 27.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 98.05% against 21.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $36.05 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $27.3 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 37.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 256.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.80% annually.

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Equinor ASA has a forward dividend ratio of 0.91, with the share yield ticking at 2.66% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

Equinor ASA insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.52% of the shares at 5.52% float percentage. In total, 5.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Folketrygdfondet. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 118.57 million shares (or 3.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.94 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 10.19 million shares, or about 0.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $338.49 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Equinor ASA (EQNR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund holds roughly 8.37 million shares. This is just over 0.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $278.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.16 million, or 0.16% of the shares, all valued at about 171.53 million.