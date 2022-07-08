Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Slid -2.40% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s traded shares stood at 1.42 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.86, to imply an increase of 1.30% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The DNB share’s 52-week high remains $21.60, putting it -45.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.67. The company has a valuation of $6.34B, with an average of 3.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) trade information

After registering a 1.30% upside in the latest session, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.13 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 1.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.40%, and -11.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.40%. Short interest in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) saw shorts transact 7.27 million shares and set a 5.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.00, implying an increase of 25.7% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DNB has been trading -61.51% off suggested target high and -14.4% from its likely low.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) shares are -28.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.45% against 8.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $547.47 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $573.75 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -21.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 73.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.40% annually.

DNB Dividends

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s Major holders

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. insiders hold 10.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.61% of the shares at 98.72% float percentage. In total, 88.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cannae Holdings, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 88.28 million shares (or 20.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.55 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Thomas H Lee Partners Lp with 48.35 million shares, or about 11.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $990.73 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 15.85 million shares. This is just over 3.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $294.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.84 million, or 1.58% of the shares, all valued at about 126.95 million.