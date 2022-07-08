Boom Or Bust: Where Is Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Stock Headed Next?

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s traded shares stood at 1.62 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $187.25, to imply a decrease of -1.07% or -$2.02 in intraday trading. The NFLX share’s 52-week high remains $700.99, putting it -274.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $162.71. The company has a valuation of $81.71B, with an average of 7.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Netflix Inc. (NFLX), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 44 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give NFLX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 26 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.96.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) trade information

After registering a -1.07% downside in the latest session, Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 190.21 this Thursday, 07/07/22, dropping -1.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.12%, and -3.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.58%. Short interest in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) saw shorts transact 11.83 million shares and set a 1.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $274.28, implying an increase of 31.73% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $150.00 and $635.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NFLX has been trading -239.12% off suggested target high and 19.89% from its likely low.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Netflix Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shares are -67.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.36% against 13.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -0.30% this quarter before falling -13.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 32 analysts is $8.05 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 31 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.12 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.34 billion and $7.48 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.60% before jumping 8.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 90.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 81.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.42% annually.

NFLX Dividends

Netflix Inc. has its next earnings report out on July 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Netflix Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s Major holders

Netflix Inc. insiders hold 1.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.52% of the shares at 81.74% float percentage. In total, 80.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 34.24 million shares (or 7.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.47 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 27.95 million shares, or about 6.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $5.28 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 13.2 million shares. This is just over 2.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.49 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.81 million, or 2.88% of the shares, all valued at about 2.42 billion.