Boom Or Bust: Where Is Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Stock Headed Next?

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s traded shares stood at 19.25 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.61, to imply an increase of 17.06% or $3.44 in intraday trading. The AFRM share’s 52-week high remains $176.65, putting it -648.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.64. The company has a valuation of $7.10B, with an average of 16.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give AFRM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.57.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

After registering a 17.06% upside in the last session, Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.66 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 17.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.13%, and -0.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.52%. Short interest in Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) saw shorts transact 27.49 million shares and set a 1.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.72, implying an increase of 39.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $80.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AFRM has been trading -238.84% off suggested target high and 36.47% from its likely low.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Affirm Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) shares are -72.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.33% against 14.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -18.70% this quarter before jumping 47.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 53.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $354.14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $385.11 million.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between September 07 and September 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Affirm Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Affirm Holdings Inc. insiders hold 5.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.60% of the shares at 85.53% float percentage. In total, 80.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 30.87 million shares (or 13.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $728.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 20.48 million shares, or about 9.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $483.6 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 16.96 million shares. This is just over 7.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $400.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.93 million, or 4.83% of the shares, all valued at about 258.11 million.