Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Stock?

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s traded shares stood at 1.08 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.39, to imply an increase of 1.36% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The VICI share’s 52-week high remains $33.95, putting it -8.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.23. The company has a valuation of $28.92B, with average of 17.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VICI a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.52.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) trade information

After registering a 1.36% upside in the latest session, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.43 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 1.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.68%, and -4.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.86%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.42, implying an increase of 11.38% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $31.00 and $46.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VICI has been trading -46.54% off suggested target high and 1.24% from its likely low.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing VICI Properties Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) shares are 2.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.95% against 4.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -3.70% this quarter before jumping 82.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 59.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $620.47 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $692.19 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $376.4 million and $375.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 64.80% before jumping 84.20% in the following quarter.

VICI Dividends

VICI Properties Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VICI Properties Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.44, with the share yield ticking at 4.65% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s Major holders

VICI Properties Inc. insiders hold 0.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.54% of the shares at 82.72% float percentage. In total, 82.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 88.51 million shares (or 11.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.66 billion.

We also have Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Capital Income Builder, Inc. holds roughly 41.97 million shares. This is just over 4.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.2 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29.3 million, or 3.04% of the shares, all valued at about 838.64 million.