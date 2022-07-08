Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Plunging -22.45% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.65, to imply a decrease of -0.32% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SAN share’s 52-week high remains $4.01, putting it -51.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.56. The company has a valuation of $45.34B, with average of 6.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SAN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

After registering a -0.32% downside in the latest session, Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.83 this Thursday, 07/07/22, dropping -0.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.67%, and -17.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.15%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.38, implying an increase of 39.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.18 and $5.40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SAN has been trading -103.77% off suggested target high and -20.0% from its likely low.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Banco Santander S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) shares are -22.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 3.64% against 0.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

SAN Dividends

Banco Santander S.A. has its next earnings report out between January 25 and February 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Banco Santander S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.11, with the share yield ticking at 4.14% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Banco Santander S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.96% of the shares at 1.96% float percentage. In total, 1.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fisher Asset Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 137.92 million shares (or 0.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $466.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Macquarie Group Limited with 18.54 million shares, or about 0.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $61.0 million.

We also have iShares Global Financials ETF and Russell Inv Co- U.S. Strategic Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Global Financials ETF holds roughly 5.02 million shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.29 million, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 15.11 million.