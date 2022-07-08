Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Up 18.33% YTD

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)’s traded shares stood at 1.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.50, to imply an increase of 0.11% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The BKR share’s 52-week high remains $39.78, putting it -39.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.23. The company has a valuation of $28.97B, with average of 10.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Baker Hughes Company (BKR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BKR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

After registering a 0.11% upside in the latest session, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.42 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 0.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.91%, and -24.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.33%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.77, implying an increase of 30.1% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $35.00 and $47.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BKR has been trading -64.91% off suggested target high and -22.81% from its likely low.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Baker Hughes Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Baker Hughes Company (BKR) shares are 11.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 84.13% against 20.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 130.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $5.37 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.69 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.14 billion and $5.09 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.40% before jumping 11.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 46.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 98.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 50.90% annually.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company has its next earnings report out between April 19 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Baker Hughes Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 2.53% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

Baker Hughes Company insiders hold 4.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.63% of the shares at 92.99% float percentage. In total, 88.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Electric Company. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 116.55 million shares (or 14.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.24 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 106.47 million shares, or about 12.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.56 billion.

We also have Investment Company Of America and Washington Mutual Investors Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Baker Hughes Company (BKR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Investment Company Of America holds roughly 55.16 million shares. This is just over 6.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.33 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 45.36 million, or 5.48% of the shares, all valued at about 1.24 billion.