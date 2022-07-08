ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.34, to imply an increase of 0.68% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The MT share’s 52-week high remains $37.87, putting it -69.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.86. The company has a valuation of $19.11B, with average of 4.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MT a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.25.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) trade information

After registering a 0.68% upside in the latest session, ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.91 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 0.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.61%, and -32.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.29%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.57, implying an increase of 44.93% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $27.18 and $51.24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MT has been trading -129.36% off suggested target high and -21.67% from its likely low.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ArcelorMittal S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) shares are -32.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.33% against -3.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 68.40% this quarter before jumping 6.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

MT Dividends

ArcelorMittal S.A. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.38, with the share yield ticking at 1.71% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)’s Major holders

ArcelorMittal S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.08% of the shares at 6.08% float percentage. In total, 6.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by GQG Partners LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 20.24 million shares (or 2.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $644.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.71 million shares, or about 0.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $118.64 million.

We also have Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Appreciation Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund holds roughly 5.22 million shares. This is just over 0.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $154.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.34 million, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about 69.4 million.