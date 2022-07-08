AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU): Can A Stock Be Down -30.12% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.18, to imply an increase of 3.55% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The AU share’s 52-week high remains $26.96, putting it -77.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.11. The company has a valuation of $6.10B, with an average of 2.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) trade information

After registering a 3.55% upside in the latest session, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.23 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 3.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.17%, and -17.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.12%. Short interest in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) saw shorts transact 5.53 million shares and set a 2.15 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AngloGold Ashanti Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) shares are -25.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.97% against 11.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 57.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -34.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.12% annually.

AU Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti Limited has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.53, with the share yield ticking at 3.59% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s Major holders

AngloGold Ashanti Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.05% of the shares at 28.05% float percentage. In total, 28.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 22.62 million shares (or 5.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $346.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 10.41 million shares, or about 2.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $159.24 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 21.16 million shares. This is just over 5.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $323.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.37 million, or 1.52% of the shares, all valued at about 97.41 million.