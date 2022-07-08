After The Stock Rose 3.12% Over The Week, Is The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) Still A Buy?

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.86, to imply an increase of 19.85% or $1.96 in intraday trading. The COCO share’s 52-week high remains $18.61, putting it -56.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.51. The company has a valuation of $538.86M, with average of 286.30K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give COCO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Cocoa Sep 22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) trade information

After registering a 19.85% upside in the latest session, The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.09 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 19.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.12%, and -22.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.37%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.17, implying an increase of 9.95% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COCO has been trading -26.48% off suggested target high and 7.25% from its likely low.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Vita Coco Company Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) shares are -17.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.14% against -7.20%.

COCO Dividends

The Vita Coco Company Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Vita Coco Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)’s Major holders

The Vita Coco Company Inc. insiders hold 19.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.51% of the shares at 58.75% float percentage. In total, 47.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Granahan Investment Management Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.88 million shares (or 3.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Times Square Capital Management, LLC with 1.11 million shares, or about 1.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $9.93 million.

We also have JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and Lord Abbett High Yield Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd holds roughly 0.78 million shares. This is just over 1.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.74 million, or 1.34% of the shares, all valued at about 8.61 million.