After Jumping 24.27% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX: NILE)?

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE)’s traded shares stood at 12.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.35, to imply an increase of 5.66% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The NILE share’s 52-week high remains $2.95, putting it -742.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.22. The company has a valuation of $106.76M, with an average of 9.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 24.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NILE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE) trade information

After registering a 5.66% upside in the last session, BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3550 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 5.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.27%, and -3.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.00%. Short interest in BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE) saw shorts transact 11.59 million shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.75, implying an increase of 92.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $5.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NILE has been trading -1471.43% off suggested target high and -1042.86% from its likely low.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $7.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.74 million.

NILE Dividends

BitNile Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BitNile Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE)’s Major holders

BitNile Holdings Inc. insiders hold 3.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.50% of the shares at 4.67% float percentage. In total, 4.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.46 million shares (or 1.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.54 million shares, or about 0.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.83 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.55 million shares. This is just over 1.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.72 million, or 0.26% of the shares, all valued at about 0.86 million.