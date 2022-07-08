After Falling -1.08% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)?

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s traded shares stood at 1.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $64.04, to imply an increase of 1.65% or $1.04 in intraday trading. The GE share’s 52-week high remains $116.17, putting it -81.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $59.93. The company has a valuation of $69.48B, with average of 7.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) trade information

After registering a 1.65% upside in the latest session, General Electric Company (GE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 64.54 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 1.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.08%, and -18.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.31%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

General Electric Company (GE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing General Electric Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. General Electric Company (GE) shares are -36.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.02% against 12.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $17.92 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.43 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $18.28 billion and $19.25 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.00% before jumping 0.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -19.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -159.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 54.10% annually.

GE Dividends

General Electric Company has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. General Electric Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.32, with the share yield ticking at 0.51% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.10%.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s Major holders

General Electric Company insiders hold 0.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.85% of the shares at 69.02% float percentage. In total, 68.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 115.49 million shares (or 10.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.91 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 82.21 million shares, or about 7.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.77 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the General Electric Company (GE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 31.21 million shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.95 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25.14 million, or 2.28% of the shares, all valued at about 2.38 billion.