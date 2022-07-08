A Look At Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s traded shares stood at 4.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.02, to imply an increase of 8.92% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The HYMC share’s 52-week high remains $3.10, putting it -203.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $204.74M, with average of 12.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HYMC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

After registering a 8.92% upside in the last session, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1770 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 8.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.30%, and -24.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 66.20%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.00, implying an increase of 92.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HYMC has been trading -1174.51% off suggested target high and -1174.51% from its likely low.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 75.00% this quarter before jumping 92.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -97.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 0 analysts is $9.17 million.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation insiders hold 24.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.57% of the shares at 25.76% float percentage. In total, 19.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 24.39 million shares (or 12.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Whitebox Advisors, LLC with 8.55 million shares, or about 4.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.25 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.99 million shares. This is just over 0.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.53 million, or 0.27% of the shares, all valued at about 0.32 million.