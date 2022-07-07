Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -49.50% YTD Loss?

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.56, to imply an increase of 26.24% or $0.74 in intraday trading. The ZVIA share’s 52-week high remains $17.50, putting it -391.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.86. The company has a valuation of $254.72M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 235.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) trade information

After registering a 26.24% upside in the last session, Zevia PBC (ZVIA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.87 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, jumping 26.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.04%, and 30.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.50%. Short interest in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) saw shorts transact 0.55 million shares and set a 3.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.25, implying an increase of 50.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.75 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZVIA has been trading -293.26% off suggested target high and 22.75% from its likely low.

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zevia PBC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Zevia PBC (ZVIA) shares are -52.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -194.62% against 6.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 72.40% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $43.72 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $51.71 million.

ZVIA Dividends

Zevia PBC has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zevia PBC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s Major holders

Zevia PBC insiders hold 11.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.12% of the shares at 91.64% float percentage. In total, 81.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 22.02 million shares (or 56.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $155.26 million.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund as the top Mutual Fund with the largest holdings of the Zevia PBC (ZVIA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund holds roughly 0.92 million shares. This is just over 2.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.45 million.