Why BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s traded shares stood at 2.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.83, to imply a decrease of -2.41% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The BRFS share’s 52-week high remains $5.21, putting it -84.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.30. The company has a valuation of $3.01B, with an average of 4.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for BRF S.A. (BRFS), translating to a mean rating of 3.40. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give BRFS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

After registering a -2.41% downside in the last session, BRF S.A. (BRFS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.93 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -2.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.20%, and -9.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.81%. Short interest in BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) saw shorts transact 13.11 million shares and set a 3.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.83, implying an increase of 26.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.39 and $6.05 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BRFS has been trading -113.78% off suggested target high and 15.55% from its likely low.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BRF S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BRF S.A. (BRFS) shares are -31.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -145.45% against 3.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.33 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.54 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.99 billion and $2.09 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.50% before jumping 22.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -63.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -11.20% annually.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BRF S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

BRF S.A. insiders hold 1.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.93% of the shares at 5.99% float percentage. In total, 5.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 25.0 million shares (or 2.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $70.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Macquarie Group Limited with 9.26 million shares, or about 0.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $26.21 million.

We also have Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BRF S.A. (BRFS) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds roughly 10.96 million shares. This is just over 1.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.85 million, or 0.63% of the shares, all valued at about 19.39 million.