Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM): What Itâ€™s Worth And What To Do About It

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 2.10. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $23.91, to imply a decrease of -5.12% or -$1.29 in intraday trading. The VNOM shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $35.85, putting it -49.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.98. The company has a valuation of $3.92B, with an average of 0.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 587.08K shares over the past 3 months.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) trade information

After registering a -5.12% downside in the last session, Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.42 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -5.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.90%, and -31.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.20%. Short interest in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) saw shorts transact 1.06 million shares and set a 2.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.53, implying an increase of 37.94% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $34.00 and $47.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VNOM has been trading -96.57% off suggested target high and -42.2% from its likely low.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Viper Energy Partners LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) shares are 6.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 162.07% against 26.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 555.60% this quarter before jumping 185.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 66.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $219.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $223.42 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $114.15 million and $128 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 92.00% before jumping 74.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 53.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 129.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 39.62% annually.

VNOM Dividends

Viper Energy Partners LP has its next earnings report out on August 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Viper Energy Partners LP has a forward dividend ratio of 2.68, with the share yield ticking at 11.21% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)â€™s Major holders

Viper Energy Partners LP insiders hold 16.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.07% of the shares at 96.53% float percentage. In total, 81.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 12.87 million shares (or 16.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $307.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 9.13 million shares, or about 11.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $218.35 million.

We also have Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds roughly 2.69 million shares. This is just over 3.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $64.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.14 million, or 2.78% of the shares, all valued at about 51.13 million.