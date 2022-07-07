Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -70.20% Year-To-Date

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s traded shares stood at 4.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.73, to imply an increase of 9.20% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The VRCA share’s 52-week high remains $14.79, putting it -441.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.77. The company has a valuation of $66.42M, with average of 451.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VRCA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.49.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) trade information

After registering a 9.20% upside in the last session, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.08 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, jumping 9.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.17%, and 20.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.20%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.25, implying an increase of 73.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VRCA has been trading -449.45% off suggested target high and -46.52% from its likely low.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) shares are -71.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -23.53% against 11.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -14.00% this quarter before falling -17.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $260k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.51 million.

VRCA Dividends

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s Major holders

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 47.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.69% of the shares at 62.74% float percentage. In total, 32.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.61 million shares (or 13.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.07 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Buffalo Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 0.65 million shares. This is just over 2.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.58 million, or 2.11% of the shares, all valued at about 5.31 million.