Valero Energy Corporation At $101.71: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)’s traded shares stood at 5.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $101.71, to imply a decrease of -1.81% or -$1.88 in intraday trading. The VLO share’s 52-week high remains $146.80, putting it -44.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $58.85. The company has a valuation of $40.85B, with average of 5.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Valero Energy Corporation (VLO), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give VLO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $4.76.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) trade information

After registering a -1.81% downside in the last session, Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 118.78 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -1.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.51%, and -24.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.41%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $139.53, implying an increase of 27.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $109.00 and $166.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VLO has been trading -63.21% off suggested target high and -7.17% from its likely low.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Valero Energy Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) shares are 31.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 511.39% against 21.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 891.70% this quarter before jumping 204.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $41.63 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $38.57 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -14.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 164.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.00% annually.

VLO Dividends

Valero Energy Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Valero Energy Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 3.92, with the share yield ticking at 3.85% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.66%.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)’s Major holders

Valero Energy Corporation insiders hold 0.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.58% of the shares at 82.90% float percentage. In total, 82.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 46.46 million shares (or 11.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.49 billion.

We also have Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select holds roughly 12.02 million shares. This is just over 2.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $997.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.61 million, or 2.85% of the shares, all valued at about 872.3 million.