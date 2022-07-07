UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Has Decreased By -54.30 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)’s traded shares stood at 1.78 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.67, to imply a decrease of -4.68% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The UWMC share’s 52-week high remains $8.31, putting it -126.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.14. The company has a valuation of $5.57B, with an average of 1.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) trade information

After registering a -4.68% downside in the last session, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.97 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -4.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.27%, and -8.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.01%. Short interest in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) saw shorts transact 21.19 million shares and set a 11.38 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.94, implying an increase of 6.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UWMC has been trading -36.24% off suggested target high and 18.26% from its likely low.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing UWM Holdings Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) shares are -40.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -81.90% against 9.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.30% this quarter before falling -37.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -29.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $466.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $507.51 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $484.65 million and $612.93 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.70% before dropping -17.20% in the following quarter.

UWMC Dividends

UWM Holdings Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UWM Holdings Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 10.90% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)’s Major holders

UWM Holdings Corporation insiders hold 3.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.13% of the shares at 35.44% float percentage. In total, 34.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.93 million shares (or 8.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.93 million shares, or about 8.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $46.95 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.57 million shares. This is just over 2.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.04 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 12.09 million.