Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Wednesday – Up 7.44% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s traded shares stood at 32.51 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.50, to imply a decrease of -4.53% or -$1.02 in intraday trading. The UBER share’s 52-week high remains $52.03, putting it -142.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.90. The company has a valuation of $40.48B, with an average of 28.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 35.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 43 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UBER a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 35 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

After registering a -4.53% downside in the last session, Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.55 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -4.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.63%, and -10.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.72%. Short interest in Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) saw shorts transact 70.52 million shares and set a 2.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.61, implying an increase of 54.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $72.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UBER has been trading -234.88% off suggested target high and -25.58% from its likely low.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Uber Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) shares are -51.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1,265.38% against -0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -144.80% this quarter before jumping 85.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 71.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 36 analysts is $7.39 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 36 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.7 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 93.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.75% annually.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Uber Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Uber Technologies Inc. insiders hold 0.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.94% of the shares at 74.12% float percentage. In total, 73.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 127.3 million shares (or 6.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.74 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 89.77 million shares, or about 4.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.93 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 42.33 million shares. This is just over 2.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $910.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.15 million, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about 476.29 million.