Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Up 12.63% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -58.20% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $56.44, to imply an increase of 0.57% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The TREX share’s 52-week high remains $140.98, putting it -149.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $49.31. The company has a valuation of $6.18B, with average of 1.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Trex Company Inc. (TREX), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TREX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.67.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) trade information

After registering a 0.57% upside in the last session, Trex Company Inc. (TREX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 57.06 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, jumping 0.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.11%, and -12.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.20%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $74.19, implying an increase of 23.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $58.00 and $95.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TREX has been trading -68.32% off suggested target high and -2.76% from its likely low.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Trex Company Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Trex Company Inc. (TREX) shares are -57.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.62% against 4.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 26.40% this quarter before jumping 1.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $380.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $357.26 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 25.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 19.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.70% annually.

TREX Dividends

Trex Company Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trex Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s Major holders

Trex Company Inc. insiders hold 0.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.57% of the shares at 99.06% float percentage. In total, 98.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.25 million shares (or 9.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $735.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.23 million shares, or about 9.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.52 billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trex Company Inc. (TREX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 3.37 million shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $455.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.27 million, or 2.89% of the shares, all valued at about 441.84 million.