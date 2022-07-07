This Week’s 11.46% Gain In Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Taught Us Something New

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s traded shares stood at 1.84 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.50, to imply a decrease of -1.59% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The ULCC share’s 52-week high remains $17.50, putting it -66.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.19. The company has a valuation of $2.10B, with average of 3.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ULCC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

After registering a -1.59% downside in the last session, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.81 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -1.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.46%, and 7.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.62%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.86, implying an increase of 37.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ULCC has been trading -90.48% off suggested target high and -33.33% from its likely low.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Frontier Group Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) shares are -25.58% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 98.59% against 33.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 120.80% this quarter before jumping 309.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 59.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $852.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $926.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $550 million and $630 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 55.00% before jumping 47.00% in the following quarter.

ULCC Dividends

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s Major holders

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.38% of the shares at 99.76% float percentage. In total, 98.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Indigo Partners LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 178.83 million shares (or 82.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.43 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Indigo Partners LLC with 178.83 million shares, or about 82.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.43 billion.

We also have JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 2.18 million shares. This is just over 1.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.97 million, or 0.90% of the shares, all valued at about 26.7 million.