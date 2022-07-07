This Is A Time To Invest In CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF)

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $85.37, to imply an increase of 2.13% or $1.78 in intraday trading. The CF share’s 52-week high remains $113.49, putting it -32.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.19. The company has a valuation of $17.53B, with an average of 3.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $6.34.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) trade information

After registering a 2.13% upside in the latest session, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 87.23 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, jumping 2.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.82%, and -12.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.10%. Short interest in CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) saw shorts transact 8.6 million shares and set a 2.4 days time to cover.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CF Industries Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) shares are 18.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 352.36% against -48.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 456.10% this quarter before jumping 552.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 80.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $3.67 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.6 billion.

CF Dividends

CF Industries Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CF Industries Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.60, with the share yield ticking at 1.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s Major holders

CF Industries Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.01% of the shares at 94.39% float percentage. In total, 94.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 25.75 million shares (or 12.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.19 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 19.55 million shares, or about 9.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.66 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.98 million shares. This is just over 2.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $508.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.69 million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about 398.61 million.