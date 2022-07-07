This Is A Time To Build A Position In United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)’s traded shares stood at 2.87 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.74, to imply an increase of 6.05% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The UMC share’s 52-week high remains $11.86, putting it -75.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.24. The company has a valuation of $15.96B, with an average of 11.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), translating to a mean rating of 3.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UMC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) trade information

After registering a 6.05% upside in the latest session, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.82 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, jumping 6.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.17%, and -21.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.87%. Short interest in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) saw shorts transact 52.99 million shares and set a 7.21 days time to cover.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing United Microelectronics Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) shares are -41.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 51.81% against 14.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 66.70% this quarter before jumping 15.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.39 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.41 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.83 billion and $2.01 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.80% before jumping 20.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 47.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 90.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 34.10% annually.

UMC Dividends

United Microelectronics Corporation has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. United Microelectronics Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.80, with the share yield ticking at 12.64% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)’s Major holders

United Microelectronics Corporation insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.24% of the shares at 5.24% float percentage. In total, 5.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 16.37 million shares (or 0.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $110.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 16.34 million shares, or about 0.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $110.03 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and iShares Semiconductor ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 12.02 million shares. This is just over 0.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $80.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.29 million, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about 49.09 million.