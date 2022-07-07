There Has Been A 10.87% Incline For Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN). So What’s Next?

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s traded shares stood at 9.36 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.02, to imply an increase of 10.87% or $1.86 in intraday trading. The TEN share’s 52-week high remains $19.50, putting it -2.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.51. The company has a valuation of $1.41B, with an average of 1.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Tenneco Inc. (TEN), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TEN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.61.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) trade information

After registering a 10.87% upside in the latest session, Tenneco Inc. (TEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.26 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, jumping 10.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.78%, and -0.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 51.86%. Short interest in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) saw shorts transact 9.5 million shares and set a 6.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.00, implying an increase of 4.9% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TEN has been trading -5.15% off suggested target high and -5.15% from its likely low.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tenneco Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tenneco Inc. (TEN) shares are 43.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.06% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -27.40% this quarter before jumping 682.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $4.59 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.93 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.4 billion and $4.33 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.30% before jumping 13.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -41.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 102.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 51.50% annually.

TEN Dividends

Tenneco Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tenneco Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s Major holders

Tenneco Inc. insiders hold 2.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.05% of the shares at 85.99% float percentage. In total, 84.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.21 million shares (or 8.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $137.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. with 5.9 million shares, or about 7.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $112.63 million.

We also have Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tenneco Inc. (TEN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund holds roughly 4.86 million shares. This is just over 5.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $92.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.21 million, or 2.65% of the shares, all valued at about 42.09 million.