There Has Been A -1.28% Decline For YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF). So What’s Next?

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s traded shares stood at 1.96 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.09, to imply a decrease of -1.28% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The YPF share’s 52-week high remains $5.86, putting it -89.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.98. The company has a valuation of $2.45B, with an average of 2.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), translating to a mean rating of 3.80. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 6 analyst(s) give YPF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.39.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) trade information

After registering a -1.28% downside in the last session, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.53 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -1.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.91%, and -30.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.11%. Short interest in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) saw shorts transact 9.93 million shares and set a 4.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.76, implying an increase of 54.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.30 and $22.39 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YPF has been trading -624.6% off suggested target high and -6.8% from its likely low.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing YPF Sociedad Anonima share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) shares are -23.51% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,610.00% against -1.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 750.00% this quarter before jumping 150.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $3.92 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.65 billion and $3.35 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 48.20% before jumping 19.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 100.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.39% annually.

YPF Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

YPF Sociedad Anonima insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.16% of the shares at 50.16% float percentage. In total, 50.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Marshall Wace LLP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.92 million shares (or 1.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Marshall Wace LLP with 6.92 million shares, or about 1.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $26.43 million.

We also have Hartford International Value Fund and Hartford International Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Hartford International Value Fund holds roughly 0.54 million shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.54 million, or 0.14% of the shares, all valued at about 2.32 million.