The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Stock Dropped -25.52% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s traded shares stood at 1.97 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $45.03, to imply an increase of 1.28% or $0.57 in intraday trading. The MOS share’s 52-week high remains $79.28, putting it -76.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.26. The company has a valuation of $16.20B, with an average of 8.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) trade information

After registering a 1.28% upside in the latest session, The Mosaic Company (MOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.16 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, jumping 1.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.78%, and -25.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.16%. Short interest in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) saw shorts transact 12.98 million shares and set a 1.56 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $73.89, implying an increase of 39.06% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $57.00 and $95.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MOS has been trading -110.97% off suggested target high and -26.58% from its likely low.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Mosaic Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Mosaic Company (MOS) shares are 10.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 169.84% against -48.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 251.30% this quarter before jumping 197.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 75.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $5.65 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.31 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.8 billion and $3.65 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 101.60% before jumping 72.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 38.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 153.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -10.50% annually.

MOS Dividends

The Mosaic Company has its next earnings report out between August 01 and August 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Mosaic Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 1.35% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s Major holders

The Mosaic Company insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.59% of the shares at 89.85% float percentage. In total, 89.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 41.58 million shares (or 11.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.88 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 29.52 million shares, or about 8.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.33 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Mosaic Company (MOS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 10.63 million shares. This is just over 2.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $480.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.1 million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about 366.08 million.